Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick party leaders back on campaign trail after first debate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2020 9:04 am
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 4
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick’s party leaders are back on the election campaign trail today following last night’s first debate.

They will concentrate their efforts in the Fredericton and Moncton areas.

Read more: N.B. Tory leader hit from all in debate for calling election during pandemic

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement in the provincial capital before a swing through communities along the western border of the province.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin plans to spend the day meeting with various stakeholder groups in Fredericton.

Trending Stories
New Brunswick leaders’ debate: NDP’s Mackenzie Thomason takes aim at Irving, McCain families
New Brunswick leaders’ debate: NDP’s Mackenzie Thomason takes aim at Irving, McCain families

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will make an announcement in Moncton, while Green Leader David Coon takes his campaign to Memramcook.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial election is Sept. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ElectionBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsDavid CoonNew Brunswick ElectionKris AustinPeople's AllianceKevin VickersNew Brunswick Election 2020New Brunswick Liberal PartyPeople's Alliance of New BrunswickNew Brunswick Green PartyNew Brunswick Progressive Conservative
Flyers
More weekly flyers