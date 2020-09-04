Motorcyclist dies after ‘high speed’ crash in Etobicoke, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Police said callers reported that a motorcyclist was travelling past them at “high speed” near Dundas Street West, just east of Islington Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: 5 shot dead in Oshawa home, including alleged suspect, Durham police say

The callers also reported to officers that they found the rider a short time later and he was injured, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was suffering from life-threatening injuries and paramedics were unable to save his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Dundas St W + Nottingham Dr

* 4:32 am *

– Reports motorcycle travelling at high speed

– Rider crashed – unconscious

– Medics tried to save his life

– Rider pronounced deceased

– Traffic Services investigating

– Expect roads to be closed for the morning#GO1670162

^dh pic.twitter.com/B3XiHHvuPa — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement