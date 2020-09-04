Motorcyclist dies after ‘high speed’ crash in Etobicoke, police say

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Etobicoke on Friday morning.
Police said callers reported that a motorcyclist was travelling past them at “high speed” near Dundas Street West, just east of Islington Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m.
MORE LOCAL NEWS: 5 shot dead in Oshawa home, including alleged suspect, Durham police say
The callers also reported to officers that they found the rider a short time later and he was injured, police said.
Police said the motorcyclist was suffering from life-threatening injuries and paramedics were unable to save his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Stories
Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments