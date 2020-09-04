Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist dies after ‘high speed’ crash in Etobicoke, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 8:50 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Police said callers reported that a motorcyclist was travelling past them at “high speed” near Dundas Street West, just east of Islington Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: 5 shot dead in Oshawa home, including alleged suspect, Durham police say

The callers also reported to officers that they found the rider a short time later and he was injured, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was suffering from life-threatening injuries and paramedics were unable to save his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceDundas StreetIslington AvenueDundas Street WestMotorcyclist collisionmotorcylist deadNottingham DriveToronto motorcyclist
Flyers
More weekly flyers