New Zealand coronavirus restrictions to stay in place until mid-September, PM says

Send this page to someone via email

New Zealand‘s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus would be in place until at least mid-September.

Auckland, the country’s largest city and the center of a fresh outbreak, will remain on alert level 2.5 that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“The best economic response remains a strong health response. If we get it right we will ultimately shake off restrictions faster and lessen the risk of bouncing around,” Ardern told a news conference.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Other parts of the country will be under alert level 2, which requires people to observe social distancing rules and restricts gathering sizes to no more than 100 people. The settings will be reviewed on Sept. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

4:38 Coronavirus: New Zealand PM postpones general election until Oct. 17 amid new outbreak Coronavirus: New Zealand PM postpones general election until Oct. 17 amid new outbreak

New Zealand reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday – three cases of community transmission and two imported cases at managed isolation facilities.

The country has had 1,413 coronavirus cases, of which 112 are active, and 22 deaths.

Read more: New Zealand PM says new coronavirus outbreak stems from different strain of virus

The Pacific nation of 5 million people had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19 but Auckland’s fresh outbreak prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown last month.

The lockdown was lifted on Sunday, allowing schools and offices to reopen, although masks are mandatory on public transport across the country.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs)

Story continues below advertisement