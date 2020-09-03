Menu

Canada

Liberals, Conservatives say they’ll stop using COVID-19 wage-subsidy program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2020 5:46 pm
Conservative MP Peter Kent speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Conservative MP Peter Kent speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Liberal and Conservative parties say they’ll no longer use the federal government’s wage-subsidy program.

The program to subsidize worker pay by up to 75 per cent was meant to help employers keep workers on even if the COVID-19 pandemic had battered their revenues.

Read more: Liberals face heat over political parties using emergency coronavirus wage subsidy

All the major federal parties except the Bloc Quebecois took advantage, citing steep declines in donations.

Liberal party spokesman Braeden Caley says his party stopped accepting the wage subsidy at the end of August, now that fundraising has stabilized.

Conservative MP Peter Kent says in a Facebook post that not only have the Tories stopped taking the subsidy, they’ll repay what they’ve received under the program.

The New Democrats say they will continue using the subsidy.

Caley said the Liberals’ use of the subsidy meant that 80 party employees got to keep their jobs.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
