Waterloo hospitals clear of COVID-19 cases for first time since March

For the first time since March, there are no people in Waterloo Region hospitals as a result of COVID-19, a Waterloo Public Health spokesperson confirmed to Global News.

That is not the only positive number that Waterloo Public Health revealed in its daily update.

The number of active cases has also fallen to 25 after having been reported as 44 on Wednesday.

“We saw a rise in resolved cases (thus a decrease in active cases) due to ongoing data quality with the new data system,” Kerri Hutchinson explained in an email.

There were 18 more resolved cases, which raised the total number of resolved cases to 1,314.

The number of cases actually fell by one as well to 1,459. The number of cases has been going up and down over the past couple of weeks.

A Waterloo Public Health official said this would continue to be the case as more public health units sign on to a new provincial system.

A new active outbreak was declared at the Conestoga Lodge Retirement Home in Kitchener after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now three active outbreaks in the area, including one at a day camp and one at the AR Goudie long-term care home in Kitchener.

Ontario reported 132 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 42,686.

Thursday’s new case count is a small decrease from Wednesday, which saw 133 new cases. It is also the eighth day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,812 as no new deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues