Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to remain under contract with Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday their star quarterback will remain under contract to the CFL club. Adams said on Sunday he was opting out of his deal to pursue opportunities south of the border after the league cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After deeply reviewing and reflecting upon my opportunities south of the border, I’ve come to the conclusion that my heart is in Montreal,” Adams said in a statement. “We started something special in 2019, and I remain fully committed to taking this team to the next step.

“The best way to do so is to remain with the club, and help make us better in any way possible.”

Adams signed a contract extension with Montreal in January that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2022 season. He helped Montreal post a 10-8 record in 2019, completing 283-of-431 passes for 3,942 yards with 24 touchdown passes.

Adams Jr. also scored 13 TDs (12 rushing, one receiving).

“We never doubted Vernon’s commitment to our organization, our city and our fans,” Montreal GM Danny Maciocia said. “We are happy that Vernon has decided to be a part of our future, and that he will help us achieve our goals by continuing to work hand in hand with us.”

