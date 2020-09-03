Send this page to someone via email

The province announced that operational plans for schools across New Brunswick will be released on Thursday.

“Parents are encouraged to visit the website of their child’s school or school district for more information,” the government said in a press release.

According to the province, each of the 294 schools in the system has “developed individual operational plans taking into consideration their student population and facilities, and in keeping with the specific needs of their community.”

These operational plans aim to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to students and staff.

The province also announced that full-time learning will continue to be mandatory for all students, whether they are in class or at home.

“High school students are reminded that virtual attendance will be taken, and they will be expected to collaborate or participate in class virtually when they are learning from home,” the province stated.

“Individual plans will be developed for vulnerable students on a case-by-case basis.”

The province is also reminding students to bring two clean face masks to school with them every day and a plastic bag or container to store them in.

Students will also need to have a separate bag for used or dirty masks.

“Students must be screened for symptoms before they leave for school in the morning. If they are sick, they must stay home,” said the province. A detailed parent and public guide supporting the Return to School: September 2020 plan for the public school system can be found here.

