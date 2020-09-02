New Brunswick’s top doc to take questions on province’s return to school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s top doctor will take questions on the province’s return-to-school plan on Wednesday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, will be joined by Dr. Linda Hoyt, a psychiatrist with Horizon Health Network.

The province announced on Tuesday that it believes classroom bubbles will help protect the health and safety of students in kindergarten to Grade 8 by limiting the number of contacts they have.

For students in kindergarten to Grade 2, the group size will be reduced to as close to 15 as possible, grades 3 to 5 will have groupings close to 22 students and grades 6 to 8 will have regular class sizes.

The idea is that classroom bubbles would allow students to interact with other students and staff without physical distancing. This means “they will be able to play, do crafts and group work throughout the day.”

However, students are being encouraged to bring their own supplies, and any supplies that are shared should be cleaned at the end of the day.

According to the province, students will still need to physically distance from other groups and from students outside their classroom grouping by two metres.

The update will be streamed on the province’s website. It is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.