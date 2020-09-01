Classroom bubbles to minimize contacts for students in kindergarten to grade 8: N.B. gov

0:45 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to allow no physical distancing within classroom bubbles

The province announced Tuesday that classroom bubbles in the new school year will help protect the health and safety of students in kindergarten to Grade 8 by limiting their contacts.“These groupings will also help facilitate contact tracing, if required,” said the province in a statement.These classroom bubbles would allow students to interact with other students and staff without physical distancing. This means “they will be able to play, do crafts and group work throughout the day.”However, students are being encouraged to bring their own supplies, and if supplies are shared they should be cleaned at the end of the day.According to the province, students will still need to physical distance from other groups and from students outside their classroom grouping by two metres.“Equipment that is used by multiple groupings, such as physical education equipment or computers, will be cleaned after each use.”The size of the grouping will vary based upon the grade level, said the province. For students in kindergarten to grade 2, the group size will be reduced to as close to 15 as possible.Grades 3 to 5 will have groupings close to 22 students, while grades 6 to 8 will be regular class sizes.The province also noted that all students and staff in the kindergarten to grade 8 system will be required to bring two clean, community face masks to school with them every day unless they have been advised by a medical professional not to wear a mask.Students in kindergarten to grade 5 will not be required to wear masks in their classroom grouping but will be encouraged to wear them in common areas, like hallways.Students in Grades 6 through 8 will not need to wear a mask while in their classroom grouping, but they will be required to wear one in common areas, including on the school bus “unless they are seated with a member of their household.”For staff in the kindergarten to Grade 8 system, masks are not required within their classroom grouping, but are required in common areas.“Specialty teachers, like gym and music teachers, and supply staff are required to wear masks when working with students if physical distancing is not possible,” the province stated.The province also announced that students will be able to sing and use instruments throughout the year, but with additional health and safety measures in place. This includes physical distancing, increased cleaning and disinfection.“These activities should take place in outdoor spaces as much as possible,” the province said. “When weather prevents outdoor classes, proper hand sanitization is required prior to entering the space where music is taught and upon leaving.”Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 will participate in music class within their class groupings. Physical distancing within their class grouping is not required, and musical instruments may be shared within the grouping.“Students will be encouraged to sing softly and to increase their physical distance when singing indoors.”Students in Grades 9 to 12 will maintain a physical distance of two metres while participating in music class or other music-related activities. They will be permitted to share instruments, provided they are cleaned between uses.The province recommends that students in Grades 9 to 12 sing only outdoors, weather permitting, or in large spaces to ensure they can properly physical distance.