Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after stabbing incident on Dutch Village Road

By Karla Renic Global News
Halifax council allows backyard suits to increase vacancy rate
For the past year the vacancy rate in Halifax has remained at one percent -- one of the lowest in the country. City council has approved a motion to allow backyard suites, but advocates say much more needs to be done to ensure there are affordable housing options. Jesse Thomas has more.

Halifax police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Halifax.

According to police, a man with a stab wound to his leg was found in the area of Rosedale Avenue and Dutch Village Road around 8 p.m.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly breaking into several NSLC stores and a Shoppers Drug Mart

The man was taken to hospital and injuries were non-life-threatening, police say.

Trending Stories

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The scene is being held and an investigation is underway, police say.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxStabbinghalifax policeBayers LakeDutch Village RoadRosedale Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers