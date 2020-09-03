Man arrested after stabbing incident on Dutch Village Road

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Halifax.

According to police, a man with a stab wound to his leg was found in the area of Rosedale Avenue and Dutch Village Road around 8 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital and injuries were non-life-threatening, police say.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The scene is being held and an investigation is underway, police say.

