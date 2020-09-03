Ontario to spend $37M to train ‘in-demand’ workers

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will spend $37 million to help thousands train for new jobs in “high-demand” trades.

As part of an economic recovery plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford said more than 15,000 people will receive financial aid to help train for new jobs and/or upgrade their skills.

“We’re desperately in need of more electricians, welders, carpenters and construction workers to help get the job done,” Ford said at a presser at Mohawk College in Hamilton.

“We need more skilled workers and it’s a good problem to have, but it’s a problem we need to solve.”

The funding is expected to be earmarked for 86 provincial projects that will provide training in fields like information technology, advanced manufacturing, truck driving, construction and horticulture.

The programs will include internships and other hands-on learning experiences with most training provided at no charge.

IBEW, LiUNA and Ontario’s Building Trades Unions, as well as colleges and universities, are examples of the institutions expected to benefit from the funding.

The announcement was part of a trip Ford and Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton made to southern Ontario on Thursday, which included stops in Hamilton and Burlington.

Earlier the premier told Global News his briefing would focus on training in the trades, saying the province is short on skilled workers by the thousands.

“We’re going to need more people out there on all sectors,” Ford said. “To stir any economy, you have to cut the red tape and regulations to get things moving forward, to allow companies to come here and develop and thrive and grow and prosper.”

The premier also says the province is in “good shape” when it comes to dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Early on in the crisis, Ford said he would “lose sleep” over Ontario’s lack of personal protection equipment (PPE); however, in recent months, he believes the province and the world, in general, are much better off in terms of supplying health professionals with what they need to fight the virus.

“Now we have millions and millions of PPE, not just for ourselves, but we can supply the whole country now because of the great work that the true entrepreneurs of this province have done.”