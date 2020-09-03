3 people injured in Scarborough car rollover, driver arrested for impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the driver of a car that flipped over and landed on its roof in Scarborough is facing impaired driving charges.

Emergency crews were called to McLevin Avenue, east of Markham Road, at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police said three people were initially trapped inside the vehicle.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS: TRREB says home sales hit record for August in GTA

Two men and one woman were taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving.

COLLISION:

McLevin Av + Markham Rd

* 5:44 am *

– Single car crash

– Car has flipped over

– 3 people inside initially trapped

– All injured and taken to hospital

– No life threatening

– Driver arrested for Impaired Driving

– In police custody#GO1663102

^dh pic.twitter.com/lPhRGPyxsr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement