Canada

3 people injured in Scarborough car rollover, driver arrested for impaired driving

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
An aerial photo of the car on its roof on McLevin Avenue, east of Markham Road in Scarborough.
An aerial photo of the car on its roof on McLevin Avenue, east of Markham Road in Scarborough. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Toronto police say the driver of a car that flipped over and landed on its roof in Scarborough is facing impaired driving charges.

Emergency crews were called to McLevin Avenue, east of Markham Road, at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police said three people were initially trapped inside the vehicle.

TRREB says home sales hit record for August in GTA

Two men and one woman were taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving.

