3 people injured in Scarborough car rollover, driver arrested for impaired driving

Toronto police say the driver of a car that flipped over and landed on its roof in Scarborough is facing impaired driving charges.
Emergency crews were called to McLevin Avenue, east of Markham Road, at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police said three people were initially trapped inside the vehicle.
Two men and one woman were taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving.
