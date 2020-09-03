Window shattered by possible gunshot in downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a window shattered by what “could have been” a gunshot in the city’s downtown core late Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils confirmed the incident to Global News. It happened at a building on Drummond Street, near the Bell Centre.

“Around 9:30 p.m. there was a 911 call that was made for a possible gunshot,” Chevrefils said.

Read more: Montreal police seek suspect after LaSalle bar shooting leaves two in hospital

When patrol officers arrived on the scene, they quickly identified the shattered window. However, “there was no bullet casing found … there was no bullet at all,” Chevrefils said.

Officers did not locate any victims of the supposed gunfire, either.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are continuing their work, but Chevrefils told Global News there is “no proof it (was) a gunshot” that shattered the window.

Police did, however, view video surveillance footage that showed a fight that broke out between several people right by the window that shattered. No suspect has been identified from that video, Chevrefils said, and no arrests have been made.