Hamilton’s coronavirus cases amid pandemic tops 1,000: public health

On Wednesday, Hamilton public health reported four new cases of COVID-19 which put the city’s total number of cases over 1,000 since the pandemic began.

The agency says it now has 1,003 total cases of new coronavirus cases and 82 active cases.

Sixty-eight per cent of cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30, according to the city.

Of the 38 new cases reported, 42 per cent came from people aged between 10 and 19-years-old.

Seventy-one per cent (27) are still under investigation with no source of the spread yet confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has no current institutional outbreaks as of Sep. 2 and 45 deaths connected to COVID-19 since March.

Niagara Region reports two new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has 940 total cases as of Sep 2.

The region has 15 active cases and one outbreak at the Garrison Place Retirement home in Fort Erie, declared Aug 27.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednedsay. The region has a total of 480 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 424 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths, with 27 among residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

There are currently 23 active cases in the region.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has 163 confirmed cases as of Sep 2.

Since the pandemic began, five deaths have been connected to the new coronavirus.

There are no current outbreaks in the region and the county has six active COVID-19 cases.

Halton Region reports one new COVID-19 case

On Wednesday, Halton public health reported one new COVID-19 case in Oakville.

As of Sep. 1, the region has 26 active cases and a total of 982 cases since the pandemic began.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Halton has one institutional outbreak at the Northridge Long-term care home in Oakville.