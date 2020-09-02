Alberta reports 114 cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death from the disease.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s in the South zone, Alberta Health said.

Alberta now has 1,403 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Of those, 632 are in the Calgary zone, 538 are in the Edmonton zone, 167 are in the North zone, 32 are in the Central zone, 31 are in the South zone and three are not tied to any particular zone.

In total, 14,180 cases of COVID-19 and 242 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported in Alberta since the outbreak began.

Wednesday marked the first day of school for many students across the province.

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange announced how the province plans to roll out $262 million in federal funding dedicated to education.

The funding will roll out to Alberta in two phases – once in September and once later in the school year.

The majority of the funding – $250 million – will be distributed to school authorities based on an equal per-student basis and it must be used to support additional COVID-19-related costs, including staffing, adapting learning spaces, personal protective equipment, cleaning and supports for student with special needs.

The rest of the funding – $12 million – will be dedicated to support school authorities who are seeing a large influx in enrolment due to increased demand for their online learning programs.

“We are still committed to ensuring that our school authorities have the supports and resources they require to ensure the safety of our staff and our students,” LaGrange said.

“If our schools need additional resources, we will – as we already have – make those resources available.”