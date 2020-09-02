There are now 44 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region has continued its slow climb upwards in September.

Waterloo Public Health says there are now 44 active cases in the region, including three people who are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus.

The number has not been this high since July 24 when there were 52 active cases in the area.

That total dropped to 20 on Aug. 6 before it ballooned back to 43 on Aug. 17. The number has yo-yoed up and down since then.

Waterloo Public Health announced three more positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,460.

There have been 18 new cases reported in the region over the past seven days.

One more person has also been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of recovered cases to 1,296.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 120.

There are two active outbreaks remaining in the area: one at a camp and one at a seniors’ residence in Kitchener.

Ontario reported 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,554.

It marks a slight increase compared to the past three days, which saw newly reported cases at either 112 or 114.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of the province’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases on Wednesday, while 21 reported no new cases.

Forty-three cases were from Toronto, 34 from Peel Region, 15 from York Region, 12 from Ottawa, and six from Durham Region.

—With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca