Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Waterloo Catholic District School Board pushes back start of year for high school kids

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 10:21 am
Lorretta Notten says the move is being made out of an abundance of caution.
Lorretta Notten says the move is being made out of an abundance of caution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is delaying the start of the school year for secondary school students by a week.

Area students have not been inside of a classroom since March, when Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered schools to be closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to parents, director of education Loretta Notten blamed the delay on the transition on a new information system and a switch to quadmesters.

Read more: Waterloo Region District School Board delays start of school year

She also said that slow responses from parents as to whether their children would be attending classes in person or taking them on line was an issue.

“We need to have full confidence that we know where each student is supposed to be and to be sure our cohorts are balanced appropriately,” Notten wrote.

“For all these reasons, and out of an abundance of caution, we are moving the secondary start day to Monday, September 14.”

Read more: Waterloo Catholic elementary schools will have staggered start this fall

Waterloo-area Catholic elementary schools will proceed with their staggered start as planned on Sept. 8.

On Monday night, the Waterloo Regional District School Board announced it was pushing back the start of the school year by a week for most students.

