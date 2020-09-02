Quebec sees 132 new cases, 2 more deaths linked to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Health authorities in Quebec reported 132 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday as the province continues to see its new infections surpass the 100 mark.

Since the pandemic started in March, there have been 62,746 cases. To date, there are 55,515 recoveries.

The province also recorded two additional deaths, but neither occurred in the last 24 hours. Both Quebecers died between Aug. 26 and 31.

The COVID-19 health crisis has led to 5,764 deaths in Quebec.

There are 109 patients in hospital, a decrease of one from the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 20.

The latest testing information available shows 12,925 tests were administered Monday. The province’s daily goal is 14,000 tests.