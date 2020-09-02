Menu

Crime

Montreal police seek suspect after LaSalle bar shooting leaves two in hospital

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 7:24 am
Montreal police are searching for a suspect following a shooting at a LaSalle bar the night of Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Thierry Laforce

Montreal police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in a LaSalle bar left two in hospital.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a man believed to be in his early 30s, entered a bar on Shevchenko Boulevard at David-Boyer Street in the borough, according to police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

Read more: Suspect at large after man shot in Montreal’s east end

“The information we have is that the suspect went into the bar, got invited to leave the premises due to him being kind of aggressive, then he came back a few minutes later,” Bergeron said. When the man came back, Bergeron explained, he had a gun with him and opened fire.

Two 72-year-old men were taken to hospital following the incident, though Bergeron emphasized their injuries were “not life-threatening.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene after the shooting, and remains at large. Investigators were not immediately able to provide much in the way of a physical description of the man, besides a rough estimate of his age range and the fact that he was white.

No arrests have been made.

