Fatal shooting in Kelowna now a homicide investigation, say police

A fatal shooting that occurred in Kelowna during weekend daylight hours has been deemed a homicide.

The Serious Crime Unit is now investigating the incident, which saw a man with a gunshot wound drive himself to the hospital on Sunday at noon for medical care, Kelowna RCMP said Tuesday.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening wound but noted another man was found dead in the vehicle, police confirmed.

Police say the two were in the vehicle together and were shot by a suspect or suspects in another vehicle.

Police identified the deceased man as Cory Allan Patterson, 34,

“The initial investigation determined that the incident had happened while the two men were driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna,” Kelowna RCMP said.

“It is believed the shooter then fled the area in a light-coloured passenger vehicle.”

Police say officers are scouring the area, locating evidence and speaking to witnesses.

“This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.