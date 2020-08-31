RCMP urge witnesses to come forward after fatal shooting incident in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are appealing to anyone with information about a deadly shooting over the weekend to come forward.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything, especially people who live in that area, if they heard or saw anything suspicious to please give us a call,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy told Global News.

Police were called to Kelowna General Hospital around noon on Sunday after a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital for medical care.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased passenger in the first victim’s car.

The injured man told police that the shooting happened in the McCulloch area of the city.

“Our officers were on scene there throughout Sunday collecting evidence,” Noseworthy said.

“We have not made any arrests at this point. The investigation is still in the beginning stages.”

Police won’t say if this is believed to be an isolated incident or whether the pubic is at any risk.

“We are still investigating the actual nature of the incident,” Noseworthy said. “We are aware that any time there is a shooting or any violent act, especially in a residential area, it’s certainly concerning.”

The shooting has left residents in the typically quiet and laid back agricultural area on edge.

“I was very, very worried,” said area resident Richard Prowse. “We’ve never had a problem on McCulloch Road before. It’s been very, very quiet and peaceful.”

Police have not revealed much about the injured man or the deceased one other than to say they both had ties to the community and are adult males.

Whether the pair was known to police is also something RCMP is not disclosing.

“That’s part of our investigation right now,” Noseworthy said.

Sunday’s incident is the second shooting in Kelowna in just the past few days.

Last Thursday, police rushed to the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue, where police say a suspect fired several shots in the hotel’s parking lot targeting two men.

Neither one sustained any injuries.

The suspect fled in what’s believed to be a black car.

Whether the two shooting incidents are connected remains unknown.

“It’s certainly something that investigators are looking at, but at this point we have nothing to indicate that those two incidents are related,” Noseworthy said.

Police said the man who was injured in Sunday’s shooting incident was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased man has not been made public.

