Quebec man arrested by N.L. police, accused of making bomb threat at Labrador airport

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Police have charged a Quebec man for allegedly making a bomb threat at an airport in western Labrador.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers were called to the Wabush Airport at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

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Police say the man had been removed from an aircraft by the time they arrived.

The airport was then evacuated and searched, with police determining the bomb threat was unfounded.

The 30-year-old suspect has been charged with public mischief, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

Transport Canada owns and operates the airport, which serves the areas of Wabush, Labrador City and Fermont, Que.