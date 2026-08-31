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Crime

Quebec man arrested by N.L. police, accused of making bomb threat at Labrador airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2026 12:57 pm
1 min read
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June 2020 photo. View image in full screen
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June 2020 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
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Police have charged a Quebec man for allegedly making a bomb threat at an airport in western Labrador.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers were called to the Wabush Airport at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

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Police say the man had been removed from an aircraft by the time they arrived.

The airport was then evacuated and searched, with police determining the bomb threat was unfounded.

The 30-year-old suspect has been charged with public mischief, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

Transport Canada owns and operates the airport, which serves the areas of Wabush, Labrador City and Fermont, Que.

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