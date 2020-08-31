Post-secondary students in Lethbridge move into residence

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a big step for first year student Ashley Mccreadie — she is moving into residence at the University of Lethbridge and says she’s ready for the change.

“Live by myself for the first time! Not at home with mom,” Mccreadie said.

Typically, move-in time at the U of L and Lethbridge College is over the Labor Day long weekend, but COVID-19 has meant a scheduled staggered entry for students throughout the week and added precautions like check-in points.

“We are running through the daily AHS checklist and they are having their temperature checked, both they and their visitor who is assisting them,” said Terri Thomas, associate executive director of Ancillary Services with the U of L.

Students and visitors at the university must have masks and are allotted 90 minutes to move in and are only allowed one guest to help. Students are also limited to which areas they can visit.

“If we are able to get through a safe fall, or next couple months, then we will open up so that residents can intermingle, but for now we are restricting access to just to their building,” added Thomas. Tweet This

Mccreadie said even though her classes are all online, she wanted to get an in-person experience.

“It’s a two-hour drive from home,” she said. “I wanted to be closer to the action, meet new people, start fresh.”

The U of L said of the 294 students living on campus this year, 85 per cent of them have all online classes. The hope for residents is that being on campus brings a bit more of the university feel to a very unique school year.

“Mixed emotions for sure,” Mccreadie said. “Nervous about online school because we did online school for the last bit of high school and that was kind of challenging, but other than that I’m pretty excited.”

Lethbridge College is also limiting how many helpers students can have.

In total, 284 students will be living on campus.

Both the college and university have safety plans in place for any positive or possible COVID-19 cases and have units set aside for isolation.