Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike lane and sidewalk to remain open for the winter

Send this page to someone via email

The bike lane and sidewalk on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge will remain open throughout the winter, the federal government announced on Monday.

Both the bridge’s lane and sidewalk will be accessible weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. At night, maintenance teams will take care of the upkeep.

A press release issued on Monday said it is expected that the paths will often be closed during weekends for bigger maintenance jobs such as heavy snow removal.

“For the Government of Canada, active transportation is at the heart of our priorities,” said Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

“It meets the needs and expectations of citizens who want to get around while improving their health and well-being without producing any carbon emissions.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is excellent news for residents of Longueuil and the South Shore who cross the river by bike or by walking to go to work or do their shopping in downtown Montreal,” said Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne.

“The views from the bridge are worth it all year round.”

Citizens who want to stay informed of the bridge’s sidewalk and bike path closures can stay up to date via Twitter or they can subscribe to emails alerts here.