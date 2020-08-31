B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update following record single-day jump in cases

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province will present three days’ worth of data, after reporting its highest-ever single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Officials said in a statement Friday that the province had recorded 124 new cases of the virus. The previous single-day record was 109.

All but 10 of those new cases were in the Lower Mainland, with 60 in the Fraser Health region and 54 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 204.

Monday’s press briefing comes after the province faced criticism from the B.C. Teachers’ Federation for a new ad aimed at parents and students heading back to class under new COVID-19 protocols.

In the ad, Henry runs through a few of the precautions that will be in place: frequent hand washing, student learning cohorts and the use of masks in some situations.

BCTF president Teri Mooring says the advertisement doesn’t paint an accurate picture of what schools will look like.

— With files from Simon Little