Police release more information on stabbing, fire at home in Elmira

Waterloo Regional Police have provided more details about a stabbing and a fire which occurred in Elmira on Sunday.

Police say emergency services were initially called to a residence on First Street at around 6 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a fire.

They say officers found a man and a woman with stab wounds. Both were immediately transported to hospital.

The man remains in hospital while the woman has been treated and released.

A spokesperson told Global News, “we are still investigating the relationship between the accused and the victims, however they are believed to be known to each other.”

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an Audi SUV and a short time later, his vehicle collided with a pickup truck just outside of Elmira.

The woman who was driving the pickup truck was left with minor injuries.

Just after lunch, police put out an alert that they were searching for Paul Bagley, 33, in connection with the incident.

At around 2:15 p.m., police say he turned himself into the OPP Wiarton detachment.

Police say that Bagley has been charged with of attempted murder, arson – disregard for human life, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and robbery.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed this vehicle throughout the day to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.