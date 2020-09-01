Residential schools recognized as national historic sites, including one in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The dark heritage of Canada’s residential schools is being formally recognized as one of the events that helped shape the country.

The federal government has put residential schools on the official list of National Historic Events.

Two of the schools — one in Nova Scotia and one in Manitoba — have been designated National Historic Sites.

Chief Dennis Meeches of the Long Plain First Nation near Portage la Prairie, Man., says it’s important to mark what happened at the school there.

He says the band, which owns the building and uses it for offices, hopes to open a national residential school museum on the site.

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister responsible for historic sites and monuments, says history has to tackle tough subjects as well as happy events.

Ry Moran of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba says Canada still has a long way to go before it can claim to tell the whole story of Indigenous people.

