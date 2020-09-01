Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Trump tax return fight continues with appeals court hearing

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Residential schools recognized as national historic sites, including one in Portage la Prairie, Man.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The federal government has put residential schools on the official list of National Historic Events and two schools have been designated National Historic Sites.
The federal government has put residential schools on the official list of National Historic Events and two schools have been designated National Historic Sites. File

The dark heritage of Canada’s residential schools is being formally recognized as one of the events that helped shape the country.

The federal government has put residential schools on the official list of National Historic Events.

Read more: New virtual reality residential school hopes to educate Canadians

Two of the schools — one in Nova Scotia and one in Manitoba — have been designated National Historic Sites.

Chief Dennis Meeches of the Long Plain First Nation near Portage la Prairie, Man., says it’s important to mark what happened at the school there.

Residential school survivor tours Canada with powerful message
Residential school survivor tours Canada with powerful message

He says the band, which owns the building and uses it for offices, hopes to open a national residential school museum on the site.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister responsible for historic sites and monuments, says history has to tackle tough subjects as well as happy events.

Read more: Holiday to mark legacy of residential schools spurs range of reactions

Ry Moran of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba says Canada still has a long way to go before it can claim to tell the whole story of Indigenous people.

Podcast aims to heal, educate about residential schools: ‘It’s still affecting people’
Podcast aims to heal, educate about residential schools: ‘It’s still affecting people’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaPortage la PrairieJonathan WilkinsonNational Historic SiteResidential SchoolLong Plain First NationNational Centre for Truth and ReconciliationDennis MeechesRy MoranCanada's Residential Schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers