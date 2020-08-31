Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases and 2 probable cases on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting seven active cases of the coronavirus on Monday after two new cases were confirmed and two probable cases were detected in the province.

The province says one of the cases was detected Aug. 30 in the Easter Zone and is related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble.

The second confirmed case is a student attending Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point, N.S.

Health officials say two probable cases have been identified at two other universities — Dalhousie University in Halifax and Acadia University in Wolfville.

The individuals are both from outside the Atlantic bubble and have been self-isolating off-campus, the province said in a news release.

The test results were “indeterminate” according to the province, in which case the province is treating them as though they are “lab-confirmed positives.”

According to the release, indeterminate results can occur when a person has previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or they were tested before the virus was fully detectable.

The province says probable cases are not included in the total number of positive cases in Nova Scotia.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,085 cases of coronavirus and considers 1,013 cases to be resolved.

There have also been 65 deaths in the province, as a result of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has completed 75,707 negative tests to date.