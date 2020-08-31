Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases and 2 probable cases on Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 3:19 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Nova Scotia is reporting seven active cases of the coronavirus on Monday after two new cases were confirmed and two probable cases were detected in the province.

The province says one of the cases was detected Aug. 30 in the Easter Zone and is related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble.

The second confirmed case is a student attending Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point, N.S.

Read more: Université Sainte-Anne closes Church Point campus after student tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials say two probable cases have been identified at two other universities — Dalhousie University in Halifax and Acadia University in Wolfville.

The individuals are both from outside the Atlantic bubble and have been self-isolating off-campus, the province said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The test results were “indeterminate” according to the province, in which case the province is treating them as though they are “lab-confirmed positives.”

According to the release, indeterminate results can occur when a person has previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or they were tested before the virus was fully detectable.

Trending Stories
Coronavirus: Health minister discusses if COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory
Coronavirus: Health minister discusses if COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory

The province says probable cases are not included in the total number of positive cases in Nova Scotia.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,085 cases of coronavirus and considers 1,013 cases to be resolved.

Read more: Nova Scotian parents encouraged to keep vaccinations up-to-date

There have also been 65 deaths in the province, as a result of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia has completed 75,707 negative tests to date.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova Scotiacoronavirus updateHalifaxDalhousie Universityatlantic bubbleAcadia UniversitywolfvilledalNew CaseCOVID-19 caseUniversité Sainte-AnneChurch Point
Flyers
More weekly flyers