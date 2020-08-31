Nova Scotian parents encouraged to keep vaccinations up-to-date

Send this page to someone via email

The province said Monday it is reminding Nova Scotians to ensure all immunizations are up to date in an effort to protect children and adults from serious illness.

“I know many Nova Scotians right now are focused on protecting themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 and I’d like to encourage them to take this time to also be aware of the vaccines that are available for a number of other serious diseases,” said deputy health chief Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed in a news release.

1:49 Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests

According to the province, infants of 2 months or older should receive the DTaP-IPV-Hib vaccine that includes immunization from diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, and haemophilus influenzae type B. They should also receive a vaccine for rotavirus (RV) and pneumococcal conjugate.

Story continues below advertisement

Toddlers should receive in addition, the vaccines for meningococcal group C conjugate, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

In Grade 7, children should receive vaccines for HPV, hepatitis B, meningococcal quadrivalen and another dose of Tdap vaccines.

The province said additional clinics will be made available in the fall for Grade 7 and 8 students who have not receive the vaccines yet.

“Back-to-school season is a good reminder to check your records and get any needed vaccines for you and your children.” Tweet This

“As much as possible, we are asking Nova Scotians to take the necessary steps to reduce additional communicable disease circulating during this time,” said Watson-Creed in the release.

The release also says adults born in 1970 or later, and who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps and the rubella (MMR) vaccine, should be immunized as well.

Every 10 years, adults should also receive a “booster dose to protect against diphtheria and tetanus,” the province said. In some cases, a dose of the pertussis vaccine is also recommended.

In addition, pregnant women should receive a dose of the Tdap vaccine with every pregnancy.

Story continues below advertisement

The vaccines are provided free of charge and adults can contact their local public health office to book an appointment, according to the province.