Edmonton Oilers sign Patrick Russell to one-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Patrick Russell to a one-year contract extension.

Russell, 27, appeared in 45 games with the Oilers last season, posting five assists, 12 penalty minutes and a minus-11 plus-minus rating.

The six-foot-one, 202-pound winger has appeared in 51 career games with the Oilers. He has 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists), 102 penalty minutes and a plus-21 minus rating in 187 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Russell has also played internationally with the Danish National Program, appearing in three world championships, two world junior championships and two world under-18 championships.

2:01 Oilers elimination disappointment as playoffs end for Edmonton Oilers elimination disappointment as playoffs end for Edmonton

A native of Holte, Denmark, Russell was originally signed by the Oilers on May 9, 2016 as a college free agent.

Story continues below advertisement