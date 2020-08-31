Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Patrick Russell to one-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2020 12:02 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Patrick Russell to a one-year contract extension.

Russell, 27, appeared in 45 games with the Oilers last season, posting five assists, 12 penalty minutes and a minus-11 plus-minus rating.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sign forward Patrick Russell to contract extension, announce Gretzky is staying on

The six-foot-one, 202-pound winger has appeared in 51 career games with the Oilers. He has 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists), 102 penalty minutes and a plus-21 minus rating in 187 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Trending Stories

Russell has also played internationally with the Danish National Program, appearing in three world championships, two world junior championships and two world under-18 championships.

Oilers elimination disappointment as playoffs end for Edmonton
Oilers elimination disappointment as playoffs end for Edmonton

A native of Holte, Denmark, Russell was originally signed by the Oilers on May 9, 2016 as a college free agent.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton Oilersedmonton hockeypatrick russellPatrick Russell contractPatrick Russell contract extensionOilers extend Russell contractOilers sign Patrick Russell
Flyers
More weekly flyers