Health

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Monday, 4 remain active

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 11:28 am
People wear face masks as they wait to cross a street in Montreal, Sunday, August 9, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they wait to cross a street in Montreal, Sunday, August 9, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The province also reported two additional recoveries and four cases remain active.

Read more: Proposals for pandemic economic recovery split along ideological lines

New Brunswick has reported 191 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 185 are considered to be recovered.

The province says it has conducted 61,522 tests to date.

There have also been two deaths as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Health officials say there are currently no residents hospitalized for the virus.

New Brunswick eases long-term care visitation rules
The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

