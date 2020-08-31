New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Monday, 4 remain active

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The province also reported two additional recoveries and four cases remain active.

New Brunswick has reported 191 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 185 are considered to be recovered.

The province says it has conducted 61,522 tests to date.

There have also been two deaths as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Health officials say there are currently no residents hospitalized for the virus.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.