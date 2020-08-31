Coronavirus: Ontario Liberal party wants education workers treated like front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is asking businesses to treat education workers as front-line workers.

Steven Del Duca says retailers and institutions have made life easier for front-line workers during the pandemic.

He says he would like to see teachers, caretakers, bus drivers, principals and support staff have special shopping hours, discounts on products and services, and increased childcare.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Del Duca says they’ll soon be on the front lines of recovery and can use the help others are now receiving.

Story continues below advertisement

Most schools in Ontario are set to open in the next few weeks.

Many teachers and their unions have been critical of the province’s reopening plan, which leaves much of the details to school boards.