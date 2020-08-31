Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario Liberal party wants education workers treated like front-line workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2020 9:57 am
Ontario schools consider outdoor education due to poor ventilation indoors
WATCH ABOVE: As students get set to return to class, many in Ontario will be heading into old buildings with poor ventilation. Schools are attempting to bring students outdoors to learn but as one teacher points out, that option presents a whole host of challenges. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – The leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is asking businesses to treat education workers as front-line workers.

Steven Del Duca says retailers and institutions have made life easier for front-line workers during the pandemic.

Read more: Glitches a virtual certainty as Ontario classes resume, but lessons to be learned

He says he would like to see teachers, caretakers, bus drivers, principals and support staff have special shopping hours, discounts on products and services, and increased childcare.

Del Duca says they’ll soon be on the front lines of recovery and can use the help others are now receiving.

Read more: ‘We’re going to be trapped in those classrooms:’ Toronto teacher seeks outdoor alternatives for students

Most schools in Ontario are set to open in the next few weeks.

Many teachers and their unions have been critical of the province’s reopening plan, which leaves much of the details to school boards.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
