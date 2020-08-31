Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cape Breton suspect arrested on attempted murder, weapons and threat charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2020 8:35 am
An undated photo of Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy .
An undated photo of Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy . Cape Breton Regional Police Service/HO

A suspect in weekend shooting incidents in Cape Breton is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court today.

Shawn Raymond Daniel Leroy is facing charges that include attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and 15 additional weapons and threat-related charges.

Read more: Suspect in custody after 2 people shot in Cape Breton: police

Cape Breton Regional Police say Leroy was arrested Saturday evening, just hours after they received reports of shooting incidents in North Sydney and Florence and the theft of an all terrain vehicle in Sydney Mines.

They say he was spotted riding an ATV on a trail adjacent to Highway 125 and was later nabbed in the Membertou area.

Trending Stories
Missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe as man taken into custody
Missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe as man taken into custody

Investigators allege Leroy shot two people – a male and female. They say the male remains in critical condition, while the female has since been released from hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

They also say the suspect and victims know each other and that this was not a random attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaShootingCape BretonCape Breton Regional PoliceMan ArrestedNorth SydneySydney Provincial CourtShawm LeroyShawn Raymond Daniel Leroy
Flyers
More weekly flyers