Crews respond to fire at central Edmonton church

A fire broke out at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood Sunday.

Fire officials said they were called to the area at 96 Street and 108 Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., arriving to visible flames and black smoke.

Nine trucks responded to the fire along with EMS and were still on scene at 4 p.m. working to contain the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire Rescue Services said the level of damage and the fire’s cause are not yet known.

