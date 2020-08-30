Menu

Canada

Crews respond to fire at central Edmonton church

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 6:15 pm
Fire crews on scene at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Fire crews on scene at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Les Knight / Global News

A fire broke out at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood Sunday.

Fire officials said they were called to the area at 96 Street and 108 Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., arriving to visible flames and black smoke.

Nine trucks responded to the fire along with EMS and were still on scene at 4 p.m. working to contain the fire.

Read more: Edmonton church once destroyed by fire reopens its doors to all

There were no injuries reported.

Fire Rescue Services said the level of damage and the fire’s cause are not yet known.

