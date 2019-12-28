McCauley Cup bridges the gap between the community and Edmonton police

Every year, 11-year-old Patrick Sopiarz and his 21-year-old brother Michal Sopiarz lace up to play against Edmonton police officers in the McCauley Cup.

“I just love being at the rink. Hockey has always been a part of my life and I just like having fun here,” Patrick said Saturday at the competition. Tweet This

Michal remembers his little brother’s first time on the ice; he could barely walk, and his jersey went all the way to his feet. For Michal, he learned to skate on the McCauley community rink.

“It helps bring everyone together,” Michal said. “At the end of the day, we are all having fun playing hockey.”

The McCauley Cup started 11 years ago. The goal has always been to bridge the gap between police and the community.

“We’re approachable, we are here to help, and we are here to get involved with the community,” Const. David McFarland said. “This is just a great way for us to get a little bit competitive and have a lot of fun with those members of the community.”

Oilers alumni Al Hamilton said the game is terrific. He remembers playing hockey on outdoor rinks growing up in Manitoba.

“They don’t look at [police] as the enemy. They’re on the same team. It’s a very subtle way of integrating [police and community] and giving kids a different perspective of what police are all about,” Hamilton said.

“It gives these kids an opportunity to dream. When you come here to skate around, you can be Connor McDavid, you can be Leon Draisaitl, you can be anybody.” Tweet This