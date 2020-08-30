Stay out of Christie Mountain wildfire area: BC Wildfire Service

Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire Service took to social media Sunday to remind people to stay away from the area around the Christie Mountain wildfire, which is covered by an area restriction.

The wildfire, now 2,122.5 hectares in size, has been burning for almost two weeks on the east side of Skaha Lake, in the South Okanagan.

The Wildfire Service said Sunday, “an increased number of people have been attempting to access the parks and trails” near the fire.

Reports of hikers coming into the area, have prompted the Wildfire Service to urge people to respect the area restriction for their own safety and the safety of crews working the fire.

Restricted area near the Christie Mountain Wildfire. BC Wildfire Service

The Wildfire Service is hoping the public will voluntarily cooperate with the area restrictions.

However, fines could be levied if people continue to flout the rules.

Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park also remains closed due to the wildfire.

Crews mopping up after fire growth Saturday

On Sunday, wildfire crews were mopping up after the blaze moved past a retardant line on Saturday, increasing the size of the fire by roughly one hectare.

The unexpected fire growth, on east flank of the fire, didn’t threaten any “values,” the Wildfire Service said.

“It is not anything that we can’t control,” information officer Greg Jonuk said.

“We have 11 crew members that are addressing it [Sunday] to mop it up.”

Jonuk said the blaze is primarily a smouldering ground fire with no open flame and the Wildfire Service is not expecting any further growth.

While there are no longer evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire, the Wildfire Service said firefighters are continuing to patrol the area near several streets including Christie Mountain Lane, as a precaution.

