Christie Mountain wildfire: Blaze considered held, but sees small growth on east flank

The Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton is still proving to be a challenging blaze, even though it’s considered as being held.

On Saturday, BC Wildfire said the fire moved past a retardant line along the east flank, moving from an inaccessible area and into a ravine.

It said crews are actively working the area, along with air support. The fire’s growth was estimated at one to two hectares.

#BCWildfire Service is currently dealing with an excursion on the E flank of the #ChristieMountainwildfire (K51287). The fire moved out of an area that was inaccessible for crews, past a retardant line & down into a ravine. Crews are actively working the area with air support. pic.twitter.com/BNgw40zBpD — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 29, 2020

The fire was listed at 2,122.5 hectares as of Saturday morning.

BC Wildfire says 203 firefighters are on scene, along with eight helicopters.

It also said that crews are using hand ignitions to burn out small pockets of fuel along the east flank.

Today, #BCWildfire crews on the #ChristieMountainwildfire (K51287) continued to use small hand ignitions to burn out pockets of fuel on the east flank of the fire. High temperatures are a challenge for firefighters, but cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/l8p4plBQ5y — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 29, 2020

“This is done to reduce fire behaviour and to bring the fire to more accessible ground for crews to solidify control of the fire,” said BC Wildfire.

“Residents will continue to see smoke in the vicinity of the fire as a result of this activity.”

BC Wildfire said the new growth was not related to hand ignitions.

Along the north flank, BC Wildfire said crews are mopping up, and that specialized crews have been building access to inaccessible areas and are actioning them.

Along the south, crews are continuing to patrol the Christie Mountain Lane, Apple Court to Matheson Drive areas.

They are also seeking hotspots south of this area and are building hand guards and control lines.

