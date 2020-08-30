Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

N.S. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure on recent Calgary-Halifax flight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2020 3:32 pm
A Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane.
A Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Public health officials in Nova Scotia say passengers on a recent flight from Calgary to Halifax may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The province says the potential exposure occurred on WestJet flight WS-232 on Aug. 24, which landed in Halifax at 5:14 p.m. that day.

READ MORE: N.S. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on July 12 flight from Toronto

Authorities say passengers in rows 20 through 24, seats A, B, C and D, are more likely to have been exposed to COVID-19.

They say those passengers should call 811 for advice and that all passengers on the flight should self-monitor for any symptoms.

List of potential COVID-19 exposures grows in N.S.
Meanwhile, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Five cases remain active in the province, which has reported a total of 1,083 positive cases and 65 deaths since the pandemic began.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
