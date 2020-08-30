N.S. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure on recent Calgary-Halifax flight

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Nova Scotia say passengers on a recent flight from Calgary to Halifax may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The province says the potential exposure occurred on WestJet flight WS-232 on Aug. 24, which landed in Halifax at 5:14 p.m. that day.

READ MORE: N.S. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on July 12 flight from Toronto

Authorities say passengers in rows 20 through 24, seats A, B, C and D, are more likely to have been exposed to COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They say those passengers should call 811 for advice and that all passengers on the flight should self-monitor for any symptoms.

1:24 List of potential COVID-19 exposures grows in N.S. List of potential COVID-19 exposures grows in N.S.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Five cases remain active in the province, which has reported a total of 1,083 positive cases and 65 deaths since the pandemic began.