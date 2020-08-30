Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Penticton dumpster fire damages nearby residence

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 2:04 pm
Penticton firefighters respond to dumpster a fire off of Eckhardt Ave. Sunday morning.
Penticton firefighters respond to dumpster a fire off of Eckhardt Ave. Sunday morning. Shelby Thom / Global News

Penticton fire crews responded to a dumpster fire just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The blaze, in a parking lot off of Eckhardt Avenue, caused minor damage to a nearby residential building, the fire chief said.

Read more: Kelowna firefighters douse suspicious pallet blaze in city’s north end

The building damage was limited enough that no residents will be displaced from their homes due to the fire.


— Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is unknown but the blaze is not considered suspicious.

Eckardt Avenue was temporarily closed between Main Street and Martin Street as fire crews dealt with the blaze.

B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Interface-zone homeowners praise efforts of firefighters for saving neighbourhood
B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Interface-zone homeowners praise efforts of firefighters for saving neighbourhood
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirepentictonPenticton Fire Departmentpenticton firedumpster firePenticton NewsEckhardt Ave.
Flyers
More weekly flyers