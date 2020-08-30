Penticton dumpster fire damages nearby residence

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton fire crews responded to a dumpster fire just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The blaze, in a parking lot off of Eckhardt Avenue, caused minor damage to a nearby residential building, the fire chief said.

The building damage was limited enough that no residents will be displaced from their homes due to the fire.

Structure fire in the parking lot behind Theos restaurant in downtown Penticton. Eckhardt Ave. closed between Martin St. & Main St. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/bssJND0cfT — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 30, 2020



The fire chief said the cause of the fire is unknown but the blaze is not considered suspicious.

Eckardt Avenue was temporarily closed between Main Street and Martin Street as fire crews dealt with the blaze.

