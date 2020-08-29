Menu

Motorcycle crash, canyon rescue, alarms: Busy Friday for West Kelowna Fire Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 12:08 pm
West Kelowna firefighters responded to several incidents on Friday, including a motorcycle accident and two trapped men in steep canyon.
West Kelowna firefighters responded to several incidents on Friday, including a motorcycle accident and two trapped men in steep canyon. Global News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue came to the rescue of two people involved in separate and simultaneous incidents on Friday evening.

According to WKFR, the first incident was a motorcycle crash along the upper end of Bartley Road. One person suffered an ankle injury, with four firefighters using a utility-terrain vehicle to access the area and assist B.C. Ambulance.

The second incident involved two men trapped in Bear Creek Canyon, requiring a high-angle rescue.

Read more: West Kelowna firefighters challenged by debris while extinguishing midnight blaze

WKFR fire chief Jason Brolund said crews hiked to the location and worked alongside Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to get the men out of a steep canyon.

Trending Stories

“The patients were uninjured, but required rescue from a difficult location, in the dark,” Brolund said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer
West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer

Nine firefighters used rope systems to haul the two men to safety. Brolund said the men were wet and cold, but in good health before being turned over to B.C. Ambulance for further assessment.

WKFR noted that crews also responded to several other incidents on Friday, including a natural gas leak as well as carbon monoxide and smoke alarm activations in the Westbank area.

