Day of zeros: no new coronavirus cases, recoveries, deaths in London-Middlesex, Elgin-Oxford, Sarnia-Lambton

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) Sunday.

This keeps the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region at 728.

No new recoveries were reported either. The region still has 652 recovered cases.

There have been 57 deaths. The latest death was reported on June 12.

There are at least 19 active cases in the region.

At least 674 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

As of Sunday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stood at 143.4, while Ontario’s was 283.1.

People in their 20s make up the largest percentage of cases in terms of age group with 21 per cent, or 153 cases.

Women make up 58 per cent of all cases, with 423.

Healthcare workers account for 159 cases, or 22 per cent.

Ontario

Ontario reported 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 42,195.

One new death was also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,810.

A total of 38,204 cases are considered resolved which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, recoveries or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

There are still a total of 254 confirmed cases in the region, with 233 recoveries.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least 16 known active cases in the region: nine in Aylmer, five in Bayham, and two in Woodstock.

Aylmer, with a population just under 8,000, remains the hardest-hit municipality within SWPH’s jurisdiction. The town has reported a total of 82 cases, more than double that of Bayham and St. Thomas, which have reported 38 and 37 cases, respectively.

Three-quarters of COVID-19 cases are male.

Individuals aged 10-19 make up the highest number of cases in terms of age group with 31.3 per cent.

The region’s per cent positivity stood at 0.5 per cent for the week of Aug. 16.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not issue updates on the weekends.

On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 116.

HPPH said the number of active cases in the region stood at 17, down from 21 on Thursday, though it remains unclear if resolved cases are recoveries or deaths as limited data is currently available.

In total, 42 cases have been reported out of Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron. In Perth County, 39 cases have been reported, including 15 each in North Perth and Perth East. Six cases have been reported in St. Marys and 29 cases have been reported in Stratford, according to health unit data.

The majority of cases involve those in their 20s, with 25 cases, with those in their 60s accounting for 22 cases and those in their 50s accounting for 20 cases.

The health unit’s last update on death figures earlier this month showed that five deaths had been reported — four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported no new cases, recoveries or deaths late Saturday.

This keeps the region’s total COVID-19 case count unchanged at 338, of which 311 are people who have recovered. Twenty-five deaths have been reported, most recently in early June.

It’s the seventh day in a row the region has reported no new cases.

There are at least two known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 22,806 tests have been received as of late Saturday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

–With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Ryan Rocca