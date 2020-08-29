Possible COVID-19 exposure at Regina International Airport: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public alert after a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus visited the Regina International Airport.

The SHA issued the alert Friday evening, saying the person was likely infectious on Aug. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The person, who is said to be from out-of-province, was in several areas of the airport, including the Tim Horton’s located in the secure area of the airport to the left of the screening area, prior to boarding a flight, the health authority says.

The province will provide further information about flights, the SHA said.

Public health officials are advising individuals who were at the airport on the specified date during the specified time to immediately self-isolate if they had or have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call the Health Line at 811 to arrange for testing.

All others who may have been exposed but are not showing symptoms are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

“It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said the SHA in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

