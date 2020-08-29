Menu

Comments

Health

No new cases of coronavirus Saturday, active cases in New Brunswick decrease

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 11:15 am
New Brunswick eases long-term care visitation rules
WATCH: Families in New Brunswick that have been separated from loved ones in long-term care received good news on Friday. The province announced it is easing restrictions, now allowing residents a designated care person.

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is no one in hospital with the illness at this time and just six active cases.

Read more: Changes to long-term care visitation, testing and 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Saint John

New Brunswick has reported 191 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 183 people considered to have recovered, one more than was reported on Friday.

Leading New Brunswick to economic recovery at forefront of election
There have been two deaths in the province.

The province says it has conducted 60,986 tests.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

