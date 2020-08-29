No new cases of coronavirus Saturday, active cases in New Brunswick decrease

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is no one in hospital with the illness at this time and just six active cases.

New Brunswick has reported 191 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 183 people considered to have recovered, one more than was reported on Friday.

There have been two deaths in the province.

The province says it has conducted 60,986 tests.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.