Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Search underway for driver after 2 killed in Cape Breton crash

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 10:36 am
Two people are dead after a crash in Cape Breton on Saturday.
Two people are dead after a crash in Cape Breton on Saturday. Marieke Walsh/Global News

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that left two people dead.

Police responded to the scene, located on Grande Lake Road near Sydney, N.S., between Cape Breton University and the Ultramar Service Station, at approximately 7 a.m., Saturday.

Read more: Police investigate robbery at Irving gas station in Halifax

The preliminary investigation indicates a black Dodge Ram travelling westbound left the road and struck a pole.

Two passengers in the truck,  a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead.

The driver, believed to be a man in his 30s and with injuries, was last spotted running from the scene wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Grande Lake Road is blocked at Gardiner Road but east-bound traffic is still moving through the road at this time.

Halifax to pilot in-ground crosswalk signs in school zones
Halifax to pilot in-ground crosswalk signs in school zones

The K9 unit conducted a search but was unable to locate the man. Police continue to look for him.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-563-5151 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFatal CrashCape BretonNova Scotia CrimeSearchCape Breton Regional PoliceCape Breton UniversityultramarGrand Lake Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers