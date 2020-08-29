Search underway for driver after 2 killed in Cape Breton crash

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that left two people dead.
Police responded to the scene, located on Grande Lake Road near Sydney, N.S., between Cape Breton University and the Ultramar Service Station, at approximately 7 a.m., Saturday.
The preliminary investigation indicates a black Dodge Ram travelling westbound left the road and struck a pole.
Two passengers in the truck, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead.
The driver, believed to be a man in his 30s and with injuries, was last spotted running from the scene wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.
Grande Lake Road is blocked at Gardiner Road but east-bound traffic is still moving through the road at this time.
The K9 unit conducted a search but was unable to locate the man. Police continue to look for him.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-563-5151 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
