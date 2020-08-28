Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating reported stalking of 12-year-old girl

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 2:53 pm
Police said their investigation began on Aug. 21.
Police said their investigation began on Aug. 21. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert as officers say they’re investigating the stalking of a 12-year-old girl.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they began investigating on Aug. 21 after the girl was walking in the area of Laird and Eglinton avenues when a man driving a silver or grey Jeep Cherokee slowly passed her in his vehicle.

Police said the man drove ahead, made a U-turn, and followed her as she walked “for several blocks.”

Read more: 2 seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end, 3 taken into custody on Highway 401

Officers said since that incident, the girl has been followed several times on different days by the “same car/driver.”

Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

