2 seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end, 3 taken into custody on Highway 401

Two people have been seriously injured after shootings in east-end Toronto Thursday night and three people are in custody, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson said emergency crews received multiple calls to the Danforth Road and Savarin Street area at around 10 p.m.

Officers could be seen at a bar on Danforth Road near the intersection, north of Eglinton Avenue East, and it was later reported by police that two male victims were found: one near the bar and the other near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

A white SUV was reportedly seen leaving the area.

Even though the victims were found within minutes of each other, it wasn’t confirmed if both shootings were indeed connected.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said both individuals were taken to hospital in serious condition.

A short time later, Ontario Provincial Police said the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 just east of McCowan Road was closed.

Toronto police said a “vehicle stop” occurred in connection with one of the shooting calls received, adding guns were recovered. The service said three people were taken into custody.

SHOOTING:

Danforth Rd + Savarin St

– Guns recovered after vehicle stop

– e/b 401 collectors may be closed for investigation

– Victim taken to hospital via emergency run

– Officers have found a second victim

– Injuries serious

– Emergency run to hospital

– Scenes are closed

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 28, 2020