Man shot at while driving along Highway 401 in Toronto

Toronto police say a man was shot at while he was driving along Highway 401 approaching Keele Street on Thursday night.

Police said the victim was followed by another car on the highway when the suspect vehicle opened fire.

The man then exited Highway 401 at Keele Street.

At around 11:30 p.m., paramedics were called and they transported a man, believed to be in his 30s, to hospital in serious condition.

The collector lanes on Highway 401 were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened.

Police said there is no information on a suspect or vehicle description.

