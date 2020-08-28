Menu

Newfoundland and Labrador reports first COVID-19 case since Aug. 10

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces
Non-medical masks must be worn in indoor public spaces across Newfoundland and Labrador starting Aug. 24. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced the order today. The order applies to everyone aged five years and older.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its first case of COVID-19 since Aug. 10.

The new case involves a woman under the age of 19 in the province’s eastern health region, which includes St. John’s.

Authorities said Friday the new case is related to international travel and the infected person is isolating.

The province says the individual, who is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, had recently returned from Asia.

There are have now been 269 cases detected in the province.

Officials say 265 people have recovered from COVID-19 and three people have died from the virus in the province.

Mask-wearing became mandatory in indoor public places across the province on Aug. 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
