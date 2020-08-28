St. Thomas police release security video of robbery suspects

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police have released surveillance footage of two suspects as they work to solve a robbery from Wednesday night.

According to police, two teens were confronted by two men on the walking trail behind the Elgin County Railway Museum on Wellington Street at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

STPS looking to ID two robbery suspects recorded on security video just before they assaulted and stole a bag from another male walking on path behind CASO train station building. Recognize them? Call us 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS #ST20014476 pic.twitter.com/KuRWIDeZjv — St. Thomas Police (@STPSmedia) August 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say one of the men yelled at the teens, while another pushed one of the teens before allegedly stealing his bag. No injuries were reported in the incident.

One of the men has been described as being in his 20s with a heavy build, long dark blond hair and a height of five feet seven inches. Police say he was wearing a baseball hat at the time, along with a blue face mask.

A description is not available for the second man, according to police.

The stolen bag is described as a green, over-the-shoulder courier-style bag that contained earbuds and a leather wallet.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).