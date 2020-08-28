Menu

Health

Employee at Yorkdale Mall’s Foot Locker tests positive for coronavirus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 11:32 am
Shoppers pass by the Foot Locker store in an undated photo.
Shoppers pass by the Foot Locker store in an undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski

Yorkdale Mall says Foot Locker is closed for “deep cleaning” after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Yorkdale Mall said it was notified Thursday about the positive case.

Foot Locker staff have closed the location to allow for “appropriate cleaning and sanitization” of the store, the spokesperson said.

Read more: Ontario reports 122 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths; total cases at 41,935

“Yorkdale operations has ensured a deep cleaning of all exterior surface areas in addition to frequent cleaning of all high-touch and high-traffic areas,” the shopping centre said in a statement.

It is unclear when the store will reopen.

Yorkdale reiterated that public health and safety measures are being taken including frequent cleaning, signage, physical distancing, and use of hand sanitizer.

